Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 733,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,841 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.09% of Newmont worth $43,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,277,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,656 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its position in Newmont by 31.5% during the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 42,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 10,230 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in Newmont by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 13,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its position in Newmont by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 2,119,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,869,000 after buying an additional 190,779 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at $72,020,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEM opened at $56.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $45.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.14. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $72.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.21%.

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 1,347 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $83,446.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,219,473.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $303,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,397 shares in the company, valued at $15,753,179.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,747 shares of company stock worth $2,240,929. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on NEM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James set a $86.00 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.57.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

