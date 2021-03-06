Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,421,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 186,414 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of Newmont worth $85,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Newmont by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,277,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,656 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 31.5% during the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 42,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 10,230 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in Newmont by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 13,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Newmont by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 2,119,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,869,000 after acquiring an additional 190,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,020,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmont alerts:

NEM opened at $56.74 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $72.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.82. The company has a market cap of $45.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 121.21%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Newmont in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James set a $86.00 price target on Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Fundamental Research cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.57.

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 1,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $83,446.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,219,473.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $119,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,015,072.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,747 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,929 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.