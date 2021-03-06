NEXT.coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.18 Million (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. NEXT.coin has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and $64,507.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000397 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,854.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $491.34 or 0.01026748 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $180.53 or 0.00377247 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00031356 BTC.

Largo Coin (LRG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00020202 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000694 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00013066 BTC.

Gleec (GLEEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002818 BTC.

About NEXT.coin

NEXT.coin is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

