NextDAO (NAX) Price Reaches $0.0019

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One NextDAO token can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NextDAO has traded down 4% against the dollar. NextDAO has a total market cap of $3.41 million and $266,374.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.12 or 0.00462561 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.53 or 0.00068287 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.04 or 0.00077474 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00082689 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00050927 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.94 or 0.00466278 BTC.

NextDAO Profile

NextDAO’s total supply is 1,882,752,202 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,842,520,093 tokens. The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en

NextDAO Token Trading

