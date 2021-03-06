Nexus (NXS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.00 Million

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. One Nexus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.27 or 0.00002677 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nexus has a total market cap of $88.83 million and $2.00 million worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nexus has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Nexus Profile

Nexus (NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 69,919,197 coins. Nexus’ official website is nexus.io. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

