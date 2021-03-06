Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Has $1.10 Million Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,343,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,623,000 after buying an additional 55,949 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,811,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,800 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 33,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, Sovarnum Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,144,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

WFC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.50 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.79.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $37.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.74 billion, a PE ratio of 101.16, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $38.68.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.