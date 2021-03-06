Nimiq (NIM) Price Tops $0.0077

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $56.80 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,532.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,623.58 or 0.03345343 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $181.30 or 0.00373557 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $495.57 or 0.01021112 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.64 or 0.00417532 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.45 or 0.00369759 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003957 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.54 or 0.00254556 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00022699 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,121,970,660 coins and its circulating supply is 7,378,220,660 coins. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

