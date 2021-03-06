Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 73.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,692,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,245,599 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.29% of NIO worth $179,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NIO. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in NIO by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 138,827 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NIO by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in NIO by 166.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 160,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 100,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in NIO by 345.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 8,210 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE NIO opened at $38.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.98 and a beta of 2.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.73) earnings per share. NIO’s quarterly revenue was up 133.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC raised their target price on shares of NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NIO from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.70 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Nomura began coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price target for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.54.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

