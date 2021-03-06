Niobium Coin Market Capitalization Achieves $308,975.43 (NBC)

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded 26.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Over the last seven days, Niobium Coin has traded up 112% against the U.S. dollar. One Niobium Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Niobium Coin has a market cap of $308,975.43 and $70.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin is a coin. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 coins and its circulating supply is 62,627,668 coins. The official website for Niobium Coin is niobiumcoin.io . Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, ” Niobium is an ERC20 utility token that powers the BOMESP exchange (São Paulo Virtual Business Currencies Exchange). The main services provided by the BOMESP exchange will be charged in NBC tokens. “

Niobium Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobium Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Niobium Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

