Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Short Interest Down 24.0% in February

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the January 28th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NPNYY traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,901. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.41. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $6.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides sea, land, and air transportation services worldwide. The company offers various logistics services, including liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services.

