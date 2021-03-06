NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,380,000 shares, an increase of 37.2% from the January 28th total of 3,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of NYSE:NI traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,956,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,263,954. NiSource has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $29.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of -27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. NiSource had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NiSource will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is a boost from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. NiSource’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NI shares. Barclays raised NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.44.

In other news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $122,653.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in NiSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in NiSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NiSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in NiSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

