NIX Hits One Day Volume of $61,412.00 (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. During the last seven days, NIX has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. One NIX token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000268 BTC on exchanges. NIX has a total market capitalization of $6.37 million and $61,412.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,635.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,643.18 or 0.03378536 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $180.60 or 0.00371331 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $496.18 or 0.01020188 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.62 or 0.00416603 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $179.69 or 0.00369463 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003953 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.75 or 0.00254433 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00022806 BTC.

NIX Profile

NIX (NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 48,909,957 tokens. The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

NIX Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

