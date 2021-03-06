NIX (NIX) Price Down 19.4% Over Last 7 Days

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 6th. NIX has a total market cap of $6.37 million and approximately $61,412.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NIX token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000268 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NIX has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,635.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,643.18 or 0.03378536 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $180.60 or 0.00371331 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $496.18 or 0.01020188 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.62 or 0.00416603 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.69 or 0.00369463 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003953 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.75 or 0.00254433 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00022806 BTC.

NIX Profile

NIX (NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 48,909,957 tokens. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog . The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

