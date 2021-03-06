Node Runners (NDR) 1-Day Volume Tops $288,370.00

Node Runners (CURRENCY:NDR) traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 6th. One Node Runners token can now be bought for approximately $234.76 or 0.00490831 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Node Runners has traded 47.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Node Runners has a market capitalization of $5.35 million and $288,370.00 worth of Node Runners was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $223.38 or 0.00467046 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00068800 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.61 or 0.00078642 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00084832 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00051655 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $219.65 or 0.00459243 BTC.

Node Runners Token Profile

Node Runners’ total supply is 28,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,776 tokens. The official message board for Node Runners is noderunners.medium.com . Node Runners’ official website is noderunners.io

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Node Runners directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Node Runners should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Node Runners using one of the exchanges listed above.

