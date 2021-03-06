Noir Price Tops $0.0318 on Top Exchanges (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One Noir token can now be bought for about $0.0318 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Noir has a market cap of $651,453.46 and approximately $1,211.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Noir has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $137.48 or 0.00280703 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00008303 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00007830 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00068170 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004548 BTC.

Noir Token Profile

NOR uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,458,970 tokens. Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog . Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

