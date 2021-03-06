North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.75.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOA. TD Securities downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

North American Construction Group stock opened at $12.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $369.75 million, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.38. North American Construction Group has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $13.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 23.22%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.0315 dividend. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 10.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOA. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter worth about $6,620,000. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,078,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 3,220,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,967,000 after buying an additional 284,400 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 1,119.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 307,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 282,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.