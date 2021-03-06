Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Purchased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 47.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $6,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1,482.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust by 81.8% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $99.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $60.67 and a one year high of $101.88. The company has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

NTRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.65.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $775,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 10,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.24, for a total value of $942,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.