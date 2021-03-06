Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Rating Reiterated by DA Davidson

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at DA Davidson in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get Northwest Pipe alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NWPX opened at $34.25 on Thursday. Northwest Pipe has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $38.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.15. The firm has a market cap of $335.82 million, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.88.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 8.95%. On average, research analysts predict that Northwest Pipe will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWPX. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Northwest Pipe during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 285.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 519.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered welded steel pipe systems in North America. The company offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipes, reinforced concrete pipes, and protective linings primarily used in water infrastructure, including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, various structural applications, and other applications.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.