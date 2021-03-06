NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,859 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of NorthWestern worth $6,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NWE. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on NWE. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of NorthWestern to an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. NorthWestern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.83.

In other news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 2,700 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $159,597.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 7,979 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $474,989.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,772 in the last three months. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NWE stock opened at $60.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. NorthWestern Co. has a 52 week low of $45.06 and a 52 week high of $77.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.05.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.14). NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 8.05%. Analysts expect that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.18%.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.