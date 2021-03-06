Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Stock Holdings Lessened by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 420,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,120 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.15% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $10,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 164,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. 50.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Robert Binder sold 91,484 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $2,265,143.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,249 shares in the company, valued at $7,062,765.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $28.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.34. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $34.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.17) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $9.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 28.18% and a negative net margin of 114.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NCLH shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Macquarie raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.97.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers cruise itineraries ranging from a few days to 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Harvest Caye.

