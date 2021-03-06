nOS Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (NOS)

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. nOS has a total market cap of $5.28 million and $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, nOS has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One nOS token can now be purchased for about $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on popular exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.66 or 0.00457675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.60 or 0.00068150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.31 or 0.00077704 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00083673 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00052905 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.49 or 0.00459359 BTC.

nOS Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 tokens. nOS’s official website is nos.io . The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . nOS’s official message board is medium.com/nos-io

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

Buying and Selling nOS

nOS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Switcheo Network and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase nOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

