Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.33.

NVMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Nova Measuring Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments stock opened at $81.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.50 and a 200 day moving average of $64.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.38 and a beta of 1.06. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 12 month low of $25.70 and a 12 month high of $90.03.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 18.09%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVMI. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 1.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 3.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 27.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 96.1% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 233,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,228,000 after purchasing an additional 114,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,783,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,009,000 after buying an additional 34,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

