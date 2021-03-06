Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Short Interest Up 32.9% in February

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 612,300 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the January 28th total of 460,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 1.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 3.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 27.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 96.1% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 233,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,228,000 after buying an additional 114,285 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,783,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,009,000 after buying an additional 34,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Nova Measuring Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.29.

Shares of NASDAQ NVMI traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.61. The company had a trading volume of 160,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,701. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.38 and a beta of 1.06. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 1 year low of $25.70 and a 1 year high of $90.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.90.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 18.09%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

