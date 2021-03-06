NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Short Interest Down 22.4% in February

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 861,400 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the January 28th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 53,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Townsquare Capital LLC owned 0.13% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NBY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,517,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,765,680. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.66. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $1.94. The company has a market cap of $38.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 3.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes non-antibiotic anti-infective products to address therapeutic needs of the anti-infective market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Avenova, a solution for cleansing and removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, including the eyelid; CelleRx for the aesthetic dermatology market; and NeutroPhase for the wound care market.

