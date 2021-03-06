NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX) Short Interest Update

NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the January 28th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NovAccess Global stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average of $0.49. NovAccess Global has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $1.40.

About NovAccess Global

NovAccess Global Inc engages in the design, sale, and installation of solar photovoltaic (PV) power generation, energy storage, and energy use management technologies in the United States. It company provides project assessment and installation services, including technology selection, system engineering, procurement, permission, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring, and maintenance.

