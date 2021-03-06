NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX) Short Interest Update

NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the January 28th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of NovAccess Global stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average of $0.49. NovAccess Global has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $1.40.
About NovAccess Global
