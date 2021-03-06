NPCoin (NPC) Price Reaches $0.0035 on Top Exchanges

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded down 29% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. NPCoin has a market cap of $250,714.03 and approximately $415.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NPCoin has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. One NPCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000028 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005159 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NPCoin Coin Profile

NPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin’s official website is npcoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “NPCcoin is an SHA256d Proof of Work (PoW) / Proof of Stake (PoS) based cryptocurrency. PoS rewards are 30% for the 1st year, then 20% for the 2nd, 3rd year 15%, 4th year 10%, and then 7%. “

Buying and Selling NPCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NPCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

