NPCoin (NPC) Trading 28.5% Higher Over Last Week

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 6th. Over the last week, NPCoin has traded up 28.5% against the U.S. dollar. NPCoin has a total market capitalization of $309,977.99 and approximately $291.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NPCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000029 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005332 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About NPCoin

NPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin’s official website is npcoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “NPCcoin is an SHA256d Proof of Work (PoW) / Proof of Stake (PoS) based cryptocurrency. PoS rewards are 30% for the 1st year, then 20% for the 2nd, 3rd year 15%, 4th year 10%, and then 7%. “

Buying and Selling NPCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NPCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

