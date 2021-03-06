Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Position Increased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,723,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367,096 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.34% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $148,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,271,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,965,000 after acquiring an additional 20,083 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 781,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,132,000 after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 743,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $31,957,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 15.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 392,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,645,000 after purchasing an additional 53,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $52.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $63.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.21. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 19.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 49.03%.

In related news, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total value of $356,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 78,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,001,145. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $341,124.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 50,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,782,526.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,725 shares of company stock valued at $3,017,852 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.