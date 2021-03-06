NuBits (USNBT) Price Tops $0.22

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded down 25.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 6th. During the last week, NuBits has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. One NuBits token can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000447 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NuBits has a total market cap of $2.42 million and $174.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000678 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.05 or 0.00217435 BTC.

About NuBits

NuBits (CRYPTO:USNBT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 tokens. NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . NuBits’ official website is www.nubits.com . The official message board for NuBits is discuss.nubits.com . The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuBits (NBT) is a decentralised closed-source cryptocurrency launched in late 2014 by Peercoin developer Jordan Lee. Unlike most other cryptocurrencies, NuBit coins are not mined, but rather issued by the project's shareholders whose primary goal is to maintain a 1:1 NuBit peg to the US dollar. In the case of hyperinflation of the US dollar, the shareholders can vote to peg NuBits to a different currency or to a basket of commodities. By creating more coins to keep prices down and by increasing interest rates on parked coins to restrict supply, the NuBit projects hopes to have created a stable cryptocurrency with limited volatility. The official NuBits ticker is “NBT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “USNBT” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

NuBits Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

