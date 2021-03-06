Nucleus Vision Trading Up 1.1% This Week (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Nucleus Vision has a total market capitalization of $12.49 million and $244,750.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nucleus Vision token can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded up 1.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00056813 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $363.52 or 0.00759959 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00008341 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00025855 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00031497 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00059904 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00043614 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Profile

Nucleus Vision (NCASH) is a token. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,102,366,222 tokens. Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision . Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Nucleus Vision

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

