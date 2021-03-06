NULS Price Hits $0.55 on Top Exchanges (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Over the last seven days, NULS has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar. NULS has a market cap of $55.14 million and $35.45 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NULS coin can currently be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00001156 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $223.04 or 0.00465974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.96 or 0.00068860 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.65 or 0.00078651 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00084914 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00051552 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $219.68 or 0.00458947 BTC.

NULS Coin Profile

NULS was first traded on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official message board is nuls.community . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . NULS’s official website is nuls.io

Buying and Selling NULS

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

