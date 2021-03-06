Numeraire Market Capitalization Achieves $188.04 Million (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 6th. Numeraire has a market cap of $188.04 million and $8.42 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Numeraire has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Numeraire token can now be purchased for $39.34 or 0.00080959 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Numeraire alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00058115 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.96 or 0.00767599 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008442 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00027265 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00031338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00060543 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00043970 BTC.

Numeraire Profile

NMR is a token. It was first traded on June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,973,275 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,780,190 tokens. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai . The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai

Numeraire Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Numeraire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Numeraire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.