Numeraire (NMR) Price Down 6.1% This Week

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One Numeraire token can now be purchased for $39.34 or 0.00080959 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Numeraire has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. Numeraire has a market cap of $188.04 million and $8.42 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Numeraire alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00058115 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.96 or 0.00767599 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008442 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00027265 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00031338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00060543 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00043970 BTC.

About Numeraire

NMR is a token. It launched on June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,973,275 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,780,190 tokens. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai . Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Numeraire

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Numeraire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Numeraire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.