NuShares Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.20 Million (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. NuShares has a total market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $53.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NuShares has traded 56% higher against the dollar. One NuShares token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NuShares alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00012976 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 52.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000325 BTC.

About NuShares

NSR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 5,854,344,471 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,527,243,391 tokens. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares

Buying and Selling NuShares

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NuShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NuShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.