NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Short Interest Update

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, an increase of 36.2% from the January 28th total of 1,880,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 727,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

In other NuStar Energy news, EVP Daniel S. Oliver sold 7,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $120,120.00. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 20,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 19,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 75,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 378,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the period. 56.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America cut shares of NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NuStar Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.56.

NYSE:NS traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.67. 631,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,358. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 2.62. NuStar Energy has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $20.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.83.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $386.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.87 million. NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 25.87% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 57.76%.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.