Nutriband Inc. (OTCMKTS:NTRB) Short Interest Update

Nutriband Inc. (OTCMKTS:NTRB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the January 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NTRB remained flat at $$31.00 during trading on Friday. 114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878. The company has a market capitalization of $193.97 million and a P/E ratio of -103.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.13. Nutriband has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $32.00.

Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.24 million. Nutriband had a negative net margin of 263.80% and a negative return on equity of 53.69%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nutriband will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nutriband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th.

Nutriband Inc develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product in development is abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain. Its product line consists of an energy patch line; a weight management patch line; a multivitamin patch line; a children's multivitamin patch line; an amino acid patch line; an anti-wrinkle patch line; an insect repellant patch line; a detox patch line; a PMS patch line; a sleep patch line; and a nausea and motion sickness patch line.

