Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the January 28th total of 47,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

NYSE:NCA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,570. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.55. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 52-week low of $8.74 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund in the third quarter worth $52,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund in the third quarter worth $124,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 15.3% in the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 16.7% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 18,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

