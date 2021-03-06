Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) Short Interest Up 43.6% in February

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 43.6% from the January 28th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSE JHAA opened at $9.96 on Friday. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $11.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.89.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

In other news, insider Nuveen Fund Advisors, Llc sold 10,128 shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $99,153.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 6,237 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000.

