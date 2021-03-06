Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the January 28th total of 63,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

NYSE:NEV traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.29. 29,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,211. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.15 and its 200-day moving average is $15.47. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $17.09.

Get Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEV. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund by 602.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 197,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 169,163 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund by 31.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 44,325 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 145,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 11,420 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.