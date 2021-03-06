Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 66,600 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the January 28th total of 46,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 423,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE:NAD opened at $14.85 on Friday. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $15.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.85.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%.
About Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.
