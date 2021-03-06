Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 66,600 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the January 28th total of 46,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 423,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:NAD opened at $14.85 on Friday. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $15.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.85.

Get Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

About Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.