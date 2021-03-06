NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Stake Cut by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,423 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.34% of NV5 Global worth $3,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVEE. First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new position in NV5 Global during the fourth quarter worth about $631,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 849,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,917,000 after buying an additional 34,577 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in NV5 Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in NV5 Global by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEE opened at $99.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.50 and its 200-day moving average is $72.67. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $109.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 3.17%. Analysts forecast that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NVEE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on NV5 Global from $82.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered NV5 Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. NV5 Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure, and Building, Technology & Sciences.

