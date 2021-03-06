NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF) Short Interest Update

NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 572,300 shares, a growth of 41.6% from the January 28th total of 404,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NWSZF opened at $0.91 on Friday. NWS has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.91.

NWS Company Profile

NWS Holdings Limited engages in infrastructure and services businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Roads, Aviation, Construction, Insurance, Environment, Logistics, Facilities Management, Transport, and Strategic Investments segments. It operates roads and related projects; and power plants.

