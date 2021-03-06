NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF) Short Interest Update

NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 572,300 shares, a growth of 41.6% from the January 28th total of 404,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NWSZF opened at $0.91 on Friday. NWS has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.91.
NWS Company Profile
Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?
Receive News & Ratings for NWS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NWS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.