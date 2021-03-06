NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Increases Dividend to $0.56 Per Share

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.563 per share by the semiconductor provider on Monday, April 5th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

NXPI opened at $180.90 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $58.41 and a 52 week high of $200.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.91. The firm has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -341.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NXPI. Loop Capital lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.24.

In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total transaction of $6,910,208.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,422 shares in the company, valued at $11,442,300.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 7,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $1,209,204.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,796 shares of company stock worth $8,993,327. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

