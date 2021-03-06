NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Redmond Asset Management LLC

Redmond Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,829 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 2,098 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors comprises about 1.1% of Redmond Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth $14,770,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 49,817 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,738,264 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $594,421,000 after purchasing an additional 402,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.24.

Shares of NXPI traded up $13.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $180.90. 5,076,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,952,387. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $58.41 and a 12 month high of $200.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -341.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.09, for a total transaction of $526,157.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,625.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total transaction of $6,910,208.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,300.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,796 shares of company stock valued at $8,993,327 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

