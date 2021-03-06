Nxt (NXT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.33 Million

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 6th. One Nxt coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0294 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nxt has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. Nxt has a market cap of $29.34 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004848 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00020086 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00012976 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006369 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004414 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007282 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 52.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Nxt Profile

NXT is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. Nxt’s official message board is nxtforum.org . Nxt’s official website is www.jelurida.com/nxt . Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Nxt Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nxt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nxt using one of the exchanges listed above.

