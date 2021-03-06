Nyerium (NYEX) Price Up 5.5% This Week

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 6th. Nyerium has a market cap of $15,785.05 and $3.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nyerium has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nyerium coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nyerium alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007586 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Nyerium Coin Profile

NYEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 37,152,570 coins and its circulating supply is 32,267,943 coins. The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nyerium is nyex.site

Buying and Selling Nyerium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyerium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nyerium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nyerium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nyerium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.