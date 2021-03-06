nYFI (N0031) Market Capitalization Achieves $367,069.32

nYFI (CURRENCY:N0031) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. nYFI has a market capitalization of $367,069.32 and approximately $60,809.00 worth of nYFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One nYFI token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000281 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, nYFI has traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $226.12 or 0.00461308 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.50 or 0.00068337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00078139 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.65 or 0.00082921 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00051014 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.93 or 0.00465000 BTC.

nYFI Token Profile

nYFI’s total supply is 2,671,616 tokens. The official website for nYFI is nestprotocol.org . The official message board for nYFI is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5265253

Buying and Selling nYFI

