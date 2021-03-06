O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 923,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,550 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.59% of O-I Glass worth $10,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the first quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UFS downgraded O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE:OI opened at $12.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.40. O-I Glass, Inc. has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $14.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.76.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 88.28% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

