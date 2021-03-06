OAX (OAX) Reaches One Day Volume of $480,007.00

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. In the last week, OAX has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. One OAX token can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000487 BTC on major exchanges. OAX has a market capitalization of $17.91 million and $480,007.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OAX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00057524 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.48 or 0.00763882 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008482 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00026893 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00031247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00060455 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00043556 BTC.

OAX Profile

OAX is a token. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,665,494 tokens. OAX’s official website is oax.org . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling OAX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.