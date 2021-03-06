Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) Short Interest Down 24.3% in February

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 122,200 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the January 28th total of 161,500 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 43,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Ocean Bio-Chem stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.81. 26,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,764. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $102.28 million, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.39. Ocean Bio-Chem has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $22.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Ocean Bio-Chem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

In related news, EVP Gregor M. Dornau sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $119,595.00. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OBCI. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Ocean Bio-Chem by 325.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ocean Bio-Chem by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ocean Bio-Chem by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Ocean Bio-Chem during the 4th quarter valued at $483,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 67,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 35,490 shares in the last quarter. 11.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocean Bio-Chem Company Profile

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, home care, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, waxes, enzyme fuel treatments, private label products, motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, brush handles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.

